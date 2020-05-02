Expect temperatures in the low 70s today — and in the mid-70s on Sunday

Sun and mild temperatures will provide a respite this weekend from the cold and rain Bostonians have experienced thus far this spring, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to peak at about 71 degrees Saturday before falling to 54 degrees in the evening. The day will have mostly clear skies, with clouds gathering at night. Those out enjoying the weather around the Boston area today can expect winds of up to 14 miles per hour, and may wish to hold on to their hats during occasional 28 miles per hour gusts.

Light showers are expected to start Sunday off in the morning before the clouds partly clear for a warm day potentially reaching a high near 75 degrees. Clouds are expected to return in the evening with a low of about 54 degrees.