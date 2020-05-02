Two men arrested after gunshots fired near South Bay plaza

Two men were arrested after police heard gunshots near the South Bay shopping plaza in Dorchester Friday evening, Boston police said.
A police officer on duty at the plaza on Massachusetts Avenue and another officer working a detail heard several shots shortly before 7 p.m. The officers then spotted two men fleeing with shopping bags from a Target store, according to a statement from police.
“One of the suspects could be seen holding his waistband with one hand and a bag in the other,” police wrote.
Ronilson Depina, 21, of Hyde Park and Pedro Daveiga, 24, of Dorchester, were apprehended by police near 7 Baker Court After searching the area, they recovered a handgun and two Target bags containing store merchandise, said Officer James Moccia, a department spokesman.
Advertisement
Ballistic evidence was also recovered. Depina and Daveiga are facing multiple firearm related charges. They are due to be arraigned in South Boston District Court, police said.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Max Jungreis can be reached at max.jungreis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MaxJungreis.
Max Jungreis can be reached at max.jungreis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MaxJungreis