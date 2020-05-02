Two men arrested after gunshots fired near South Bay plaza

Two men were arrested after police heard gunshots near the South Bay shopping plaza in Dorchester Friday evening, Boston police said.

A police officer on duty at the plaza on Massachusetts Avenue and another officer working a detail heard several shots shortly before 7 p.m. The officers then spotted two men fleeing with shopping bags from a Target store, according to a statement from police.

“One of the suspects could be seen holding his waistband with one hand and a bag in the other,” police wrote.