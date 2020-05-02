The value of food

The meals my family shares provide relief from the sadness and rage of these pandemic days -- as long as our dinner chatter steers clear of lost lives, and the White House.

“What are you making for dinner tonight?” I ask friends, too eagerly. It’s the easiest thing to talk about.

For those who have plenty, and those who don’t, food is precious right now. Every day, my obsession with it deepens. As does my wish that some lasting change might come of it.

I have become a baker, kind of. Every other day, my kitchen fills with the cozy smell of fresh bread (No-knead: I know my limits). I send a picture of each finished loaf to my five house-bound siblings on the other side of the planet. Every morning, I wake to photos of their delicious efforts: Spinach and feta pastries, spicy Korean soup, kibbe that looks exactly like our mother’s. We relish every meal together, apart.

Every bite is valuable. Now that we can’t just go to the store and pick up what we want, we attack the dregs of condiments with religious zeal, or leap on the scant remains left by the freaked-out kid.

But here, as with every other aspect of my family’s ridiculously privileged existence right now, food’s simple pleasure has a distressing underside, illuminated more clearly than ever by this pandemic.

We call the grocery store workers stocking supermarket shelves heroes now, though, on the whole, we’ve long been just fine with the fact that they don’t make anything close to hero wages. But they’re not the only ones: the line of hitherto invisible saviors stretches all the way back along the supply chain, from the supermarket clerks we’re suddenly seeing to the farms and plants that harvest and process our food.

Lately, the prospect that we might be deprived of the burgers and pork chops that are our birthright has made more of us aware of those who toil in meat plants. They’re the low-wage earners -- half of them immigrants, many of them people of color -- who do the back-breaking work of heaving and slicing through meat. They stand shoulder to shoulder, working at inhumane and unsafe speeds required by the massive conglomerates that dominate the industry. Nearly 5,000 workers across the country have tested positive for the virus in recent weeks, and at least 20 have died. At least 20 plants have been forced to close temporarily.

But the processors want to open up again, and they have the ear of their burger-loving president. Last week, Donald Trump summoned for Tyson and other giants an urgency he refused to muster for health workers. He issued an order making it easier for plants to stay open, and to sidestep liability if their workers get ill.

The president and his people have clearly concluded that the prospect of empty supermarket refrigerators is more politically perilous than more dead meat workers.

Can that be right? Those of us who can afford it do find shortages pretty jarring. But do we really need cheap bacon that much?

Of course, this pandemic has also shown us that masses of Americans have little access to even sparse supermarket offerings in the first place. In Massachusetts and all over the country, food banks are slammed as millions of folks, already ruined by job losses, try to put something on the table.

If you were designing a country that didn’t fall apart like this in a crisis, you’d do a bunch of things differently. You’d fix it so that the people who get food to us had safer jobs, better pay and benefits, more dignity. You’d make sure that tens of millions of American’s weren’t one missed paycheck from disaster. You’d think twice about allowing a few heartless conglomerates to control almost all of this country’s farming and livestock. And you’d find a way to avoid the waste that sends 40 percent of our food to landfills.

All of that would mean prices that reflect the true cost of our precious food. But that’s not the easiest thing to talk about.

So, what are you making for dinner tonight?













Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.