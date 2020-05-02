Woman killed in Western Mass. motorcycle crash

A 26-year-old woman was killed after the motorcycle she was driving crashed into a guard rail on Route 2 in the Western Massachusetts town of Florida Saturday, according to State Police.

The woman, who was from Clinton, was driving a 2009 Harley Davidson XL 883 in the eastbound lane at about 3:45 p.m. After navigating a sharp curve, she lost control and struck the guard rail, State Police said in a press release.

She was ejected from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene.