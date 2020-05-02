Woman rescued after falling 60 feet in Quincy quarry

A young woman was rescued after she fell 60 feet from a rock ledge at Quincy Quarries Reservation on Saturday, according to State Police,
The woman was seriously injured and taken to Boston Medical Center. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, State Police said in a statement.
She was found around 5:30 p.m. in an area known as Swingle’s Quarry by local and state public safety agencies.
A section of Interstate 93 was shut down during the rescue operation, but later reopened, State Police said,
No further information was available Saturday evening.
