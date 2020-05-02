Call to aid Catholic schools is viewed as a bid for preferential treatment

The April 28 letter “Mass. Catholic schools facing significant challenges,” pleading for government support for the state’s Catholic schools, is the perfect example of using this crisis to slide in preferential treatment and rules changes wholly unrelated to the pandemic.

The 47,000 students in Catholic schools in Massachusetts are spread out among more than 400 school districts. If you sprinkle the students back into their home districts, the cost is almost nil, not $550 million, as the letter claims. Why? Because every district in the Commonwealth has excess capacity. As long as it doesn’t add full class levels to each grade, adding a kid here and there costs nothing. The teacher is there, the building is there, and all of the infrastructure is in place.