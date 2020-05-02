Celebrating life amid grief and death

Because I am surrounded by death with my archaeological work in Egypt, I know that the ancient Egyptians contended with the end of life better than we do. They accepted it and wove this acceptance into how they lived and celebrated their everyday lives. They knew their time here was a blink, and they spent their lives getting ready for their long sleep — if they could afford it.

On March 10, I left on my last overseas trip, to London, and then India, for meetings. As soon as I landed in London, I learned the government of India had canceled all visas. During the scramble to rebook tickets, it struck me that this trip was a goodbye to our old world. I was in the liminal space between past and present, floating as witness to a rift in time. It seemed appropriate to pay a final visit to my dear Egyptian friends at the British Museum: the Rosetta Stone, Ramesses II, and the mummies on the third floor.

I had forgotten about the gorgeous painted reliefs from the tomb of Nebamun in the corner near the mummies. He was an official in Luxor in 1350 BC, during the New Kingdom, and had a luxurious tomb with some of the most beautiful paintings from ancient Egypt. There are brightly colored scenes of Nebamun hunting and fishing, sitting at an eternal banquet with his wife, and in the most well-known painting from the tomb, musicians playing harp and horn while young nubile black-haired girls dance topless in front of party goers in diaphanous white linen dresses and kilts.

The entire montage is so vivid, so real, one forgets the artists created these scenes for eternal rest. And yet, that’s the irony: The Egyptians are so well known for mummies and tombs and grave goods, but it was life they honored in their tombs. They didn’t appear to be mawkish about it, just practical and hopeful that they would have people in their mortuary cults to make offerings to their life forces in perpetuity.

In the tomb reliefs, the colors are bright, the figures handsome and well proportioned, all people in the fullness of strength, beauty, and grace. I felt overwhelmed by joy as I stood there — feeling the crushing weight of longing for a world that I knew would become an archaeological relic yet buoyed by the knowledge we still find so much that has not changed in 3,500 years. It is the ambiguity of the celebration of life amidst death where I find so much hope right now.

As the death toll from the virus grows, we are stuck in our homes, yet there are endless collective musical performances on Zoom, and we relearn instruments that have long gathered dust in our corners (I’m learning bluegrass on my guitar). We sing from our balconies, share poetry on social media, and show off our sourdough bread creations. We are reconnecting with old friends, since now a phone call out of the blue is socially acceptable. We help our neighbors, donate, volunteer, and ask if people are OK. We say hi to neighbors and strangers. During this collective deep breath, we are finding the space to reclaim a small part of our lost humanity. No matter what changes may occur in the months or years to come, I do not want to lose this. You all are turning my computer screen into a museum case full of reliefs of life and color.

I’ve learned that tombs in ancient Egypt are time machines, taking us back and pushing us ahead to confront our own mortality, as well as giving us renewed gratitude for all the time we are gifted here amidst so much art and love. I cannot tell you how long I stood in front of Nebamun’s reliefs, finding my way to an acceptance for whatever might come. When I walked outside, the world became as bright as the painted greens and blues and yellows on the whitewashed backgrounds. Nebamun had gifted me heightened perception, and a month later, I feel ever so much more alive than when I walked into the museum, transformed by the hands of ancient artisans.

We all exist now in the ether, the neither-here-nor-there-ness of awaiting the unknown. It is a form of purgatory, and the hundred daily griefs can compound into our inability to move or function. However, the force that can allow motion through this time of in between is in the very actions that have bound humanity since our beginnings some 300,000 years ago. Beats of music, smells of cooking, seeing dance, hearing stories; our senses are our new survival superpowers during this time of pause. We are become tomb figures, dancing, singing, and feasting our way around death, and despite it. The ancient Egyptians would have approved, and told you, keep on, no matter what, but perhaps leave out a little offering of your sourdough bread for their spirits, in gratitude.

Sarah Parcak is the author of “Archaeology From Space: How the Future Shapes Our Past.”