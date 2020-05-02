Too late — the educational disaster is already upon us

I am confused by the Globe’s insistence that, even though we are embedded in a nationwide medical and economic crisis, an educational disaster can be avoided, despite the fact that students will have missed meaningful, engaging learning experiences for four months of this academic year (“Avoiding an educational disaster,” Editorial, April 27). This faulty thinking — that schools can overcome all societal obstacles and inequities — has become more apparent as we struggle to provide learning opportunities in this pandemic context. This ridiculous fantasy puts unnecessary burden and stress on teachers, students, and families.

I was struck by the irony of the juxtaposition of your editorial with Meghan E. Irons’s article in the same edition, about how kindergarten lacks a crucial connection when it takes place online (“Losing contact,” Metro). This thoughtful article acknowledges that it is “impossible to replicate [a child’s] school experience at home.”