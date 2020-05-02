Bears decline fifth-year option on QB Mitchell Trubisky

The Chicago Bears declined their fifth-year option for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky for the 2021 season, a person familiar with the situation said Saturday. The move is hardly a surprise considering how the Bears acquired 2018 Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles from Jacksonville in March after Trubisky struggled in his third season since the Bears drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick. Trubisky’s yards (3,138), completion rate (63.2 percent), touchdowns (17) and rating (83) all dropped from the previous year. General manager Ryan Pace largely staked his reputation to Trubisky when he traded up a spot with San Francisco to draft him ahead of Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Houston’s Deshaun Watson . . . The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a contract with defensive end Taco Charlton , 25, adding a former first-round pick in 2017 (28th overall) who flamed out in Dallas and Miami but whose athleticism is a perfect match for coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s defense.

Advertisement

McLaughlin wins virtual Indy race

Scott McLaughlin, who was supposed to leave Australia for Indianapolis this month to make his IndyCar debut on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, recorded a virtual victory on the oval at the fabled Brickyard, marking his second win of IndyCars’s six-race iRacing series. McLaughlin survived a wild finish in which most of the leaders crashed as they rushed toward the checkered flag, then celebrated in the seat of his simulator in Australia with a glass of cold milk, a nod to the traditional victory celebration at the Indianapolis 500. McLaughlin slid through the carnage to give Team Penske drivers their fourth win in the six-race series. McLaughlin and Simon Pagenaud won twice, and Norris and Sage Karam were the other winners of this series created for content while IndyCar is on hold. Conor Daly finished runner-up was followed by Santino Ferrucci . . . Formula One hopes to finally start its season July 5 with a double-header in the naturally isolated environment around the venue for the Austrian Grand Prix. Despite canceling or postponing the first 10 races due to the coronavirus pandemic, F1 officials envisioned holding 15 to 18 of the 22 scheduled Grand Prix events, proposing to have consecutive race weekends on one circuit.

Advertisement

Coronavirus

Premier League’s restart opposed

Brighton became the first English Premier League club to publicly oppose “Project Restart” plans to try to restart the season in neutral stadiums. As the COVID-19 death toll surpassed 28,000 in Britain, Brighton chief executive Paul Barber accepted that resuming would damage the league’s integrity if teams couldn’t play at home. The Premier League planned to use up to half of the 20 stadiums as the most viable way of completing the season, which was suspended almost two months ago . . . . . . Cycling’s European Road Championships, scheduled to take place Sept. 9-13 in Trentino, Italy, were postponed Sept. 1-5 or 8-12 in 2021. The European Cycling Union said the “uncertainty of the current health crisis” means there are not enough guarantees “for organizing an event of such magnitude.”

Miscellany

‘Game of Thrones’ actor sets deadlift world record

Hafthor Bjornsson, an actor who played Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane in the HBO series “Game of Thrones,” set a deadlift world record by lifting 1,104 pounds. Bjornsson, the 2018 World’s Strongest Man, made the successful attempt at Thor’s Power Gym in his native Iceland . . . Jalen Hill has withdrawn his name from the NBA draft and is staying at UCLA for his redshirt junior season. Hill started 25 of 30 games for the Bruins under first-year coach Mick Cronin last season, averaging 9 points and a team-leading 6.9 rebounds. Junior guard Chris Hill declared for the draft, although he could still return. The Bruins lost out on highly regarded recruit Daishen Nix, who decommitted from UCLA in order to sign with the G League and begin a pro career next season.