Instant replay: The best sports on TV Sunday

Canada's Sidney Crosby leaps in the air in celebration after scoring the game-winning goal in overtime of the men's gold medal ice hockey game against the United States at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Sidney Crosby delivers long-awaited gold to Canada on home ice in Vancouver in a true classic.

NBC Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Angels-Red Sox, Game 5, 1986 ALCS

If the Red Sox had gone on to beat the Mets in the World Series, there would be a statue of Dave Henderson on Jersey Street.

NESN, 7 p.m.

Bulls-Celtics, October 31, 1997

Rick Pitino’s Celtics coaching debut. Also, the high point of Rick Pitino’s Celtics coaching tenure.

NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.