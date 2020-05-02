Instant replay: The best sports on TV Sunday

What to rewatch
2010 Winter Olympics: Canada-US gold medal men’s hockey game
Sidney Crosby delivers long-awaited gold to Canada on home ice in Vancouver in a true classic.
NBC Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Angels-Red Sox, Game 5, 1986 ALCS
If the Red Sox had gone on to beat the Mets in the World Series, there would be a statue of Dave Henderson on Jersey Street.
NESN, 7 p.m.
Bulls-Celtics, October 31, 1997
Rick Pitino’s Celtics coaching debut. Also, the high point of Rick Pitino’s Celtics coaching tenure.
NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.