Instant replay: The best sports on TV Sunday

Updated May 2, 2020, 8 minutes ago
Canada's Sidney Crosby leaps in the air in celebration after scoring the game-winning goal in overtime of the men's gold medal ice hockey game against the United States at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, British Columbia.
What to rewatch

2010 Winter Olympics: Canada-US gold medal men’s hockey game

Sidney Crosby delivers long-awaited gold to Canada on home ice in Vancouver in a true classic.

NBC Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Angels-Red Sox, Game 5, 1986 ALCS

If the Red Sox had gone on to beat the Mets in the World Series, there would be a statue of Dave Henderson on Jersey Street.

NESN, 7 p.m.

Bulls-Celtics, October 31, 1997

Rick Pitino’s Celtics coaching debut. Also, the high point of Rick Pitino’s Celtics coaching tenure.

NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.