NFL builds path for Tufts sophomore Jula Harrington to find a career in football

For Jula Harrington, a 20-year-old sophomore at Tufts, a potential career in football is what sets her apart from the pack. That she has long been working toward that goal is a credit to her drive and passion. Harrington’s work as one of the managers of her California high school football team got her voted team captain as a senior, and led her to join the operations staff on coach Jay Civetti’s staff at Tufts. That an essay about that journey earned her a spot at an invitation-only conference during the NFL Scouting Combine is a testament to the progress in a sport that has too often felt like the last bastion of male-dominance and misogyny.

There’s no way to confirm whether the story is true, if there was, in fact, a great, great aunt in Ireland who decided her name had one too many letters in it and changed it, whether that Jula was the one for whom this Jula (not Julia) was named. But in the spirit of strong women making their own decisions, let's go with it.

The primary purpose of the scouting combine is clear, and the weeklong sessions of weighing, poking, interviewing, and evaluating potential NFL players came to their intended purpose across last weekend’s three-day NFL Draft. But while teams were focused on restocking their roster of players, the NFL’s fantastic effort to expand the mission of what happens at the combine aims to stock NFL front offices and coaching staffs with their own brand of new personnel.

Female personnel.

Welcome to the Women’s Careers in Football Forum, an annual two-day event overseen by NFL senior director of diversity and inclusion Sam Rapoport that held its fourth event this February in Indianapolis. With an exclusive invite list of 40 qualified and vetted women who are interested in careers in football, the forum brought them together with high-level executives and coaches, creating the type of networking framework that hasn’t naturally existed for women in football.

For Harrington, the youngest attendee so far, the forum was like every best birthday or Christmas gift she’d ever imagined.

“I got there Tuesday around noon, dropped my bags off, and we had a lunch with all the other participants. There were some open seats next to me, and Jane Goodell sat down,” Harrington recalled. “I looked over, and I wasn’t sure it was her, and she says, ‘Hi, I’m Mrs. Goodell. You’re Jula, right? How’s Tufts?’ I was like, ‘What’s happening here?’ ”

Goodell, the wife of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, is a passionate supporter of the event that began in 2017 as an open platform and has evolved into this focused, detail-oriented design to connect women to opportunities in many different aspects of football operations. From coaching to scouting to player personnel to contract expertise, the forum brings women together with decision-makers such as Washington coach Ron Rivera (an early participant) who are eager to diversify their staffs to include the best available talent, regardless of gender.

“They had booklets ready with our names and backgrounds in them and [Goodell] had clearly done her homework,” Harrington said. “She was super down to earth. She has two daughters who are freshmen at Dartmouth and when they looked through the participant booklet, they said, ‘Hey, she’s only a year older than us.’ They were talking about me.

“In that moment, I realized without even going through the forum yet how important this was. It’s the combine, all of these people have important things to do, and it meant a lot to see people who cared about this specific thing, getting us into the pipeline.”

Jane Goodell, center, has been a proponent of helping more women get careers in football. Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

That pipeline is the key. Think about it: How do coaches, scouts, and front office personnel get on the radar of an NFL team? More often than not, it’s through a coaching connection made somewhere along the line. Maybe two men played together in college. Maybe their old college coach recommends a smart young mind. Maybe their dad coached in the league or maybe a former position coach is now an assistant general manager. Though not as extensive or mandated the way the Rooney Rule has attempted to make sure Black candidates get into the pipeline, this is the first major attempt to include women.

This is how the future opens up for more people like Katie Sowers. When the 49ers advanced to the Super Bowl with Sowers as one of their assistant coaches, she amplified this conversation to its loudest point yet. The NFL says there were a record four full-time female coaches on NFL staffs in 2019, including Callie Brownson (Buffalo), Lori Locust (Tampa Bay), and Maral Javadifar (Tampa Bay). The league has counted 86 football opportunities created for women from the last three forums.

“The idea was that we know thousands of women in this country, and the world, frankly, who love the sports as much as you and I do and want to get involved the same as anyone else would, but there was a challenge in that we needed to build a bridge between this group of people and the NFL,” Rapoport said. “We looked at how people are getting jobs — and it’s because they’re in the same room as the decision-makers. So we took that premise and it’s working.

“Now they’ve started to persuade their peers. I heard Ron Rivera at meetings saying, ‘Guys, why aren’t we considering the other half of the population? If you don’t know where to find them, try the combine.’ ”

The result? “The demand is outweighing the supply in coaches,” Rapoport said.

Once upon a time, Heather Marini was in the audience at the forum. In March, Marini was named quarterbacks coach at Brown, a promotion that makes her the first female position coach in Division 1 football. Marini is a native of Australia who grew up playing every sport imaginable, but, upon discovering American football, loved how it combined so many aspects of other sports. After studying physical education and coaching in college, her then-boyfriend-now-husband introduced her to the game. She played, she coached, she moved to the United States, and she kept on going.

“The first forum I went to there were like 200 women from 20 different countries. When you walk into a room like that, the feeling of how much you belong there is huge. It gave me the confidence to say, ‘This is something I could pursue,’ ” Marini said. “I was lucky to be invited to the next one in 2018, which was a much more intimate group and more reflective of what the forum looks like now. To be able to be surrounded by women who can talk ball and are very driven, but also have a lot to contribute to the sport, that really brought that sense of belonging.”

From their lips to the NFL’s ears.

“I think it’s really about considering a hundred percent of the candidates,” Marini said. “At the end of the day you want the best for your team, and the best is about the diversity of ideas. If you’re only considering half the population, you’re maybe not getting the best for the team.”

Representation matters. So does collegiality. Being the only one of anything in a professional setting can be very isolating, and for the women pioneers who broke through the coaching ranks, there were lonely times. They understand better than anyone how important it is to keep the doors open now, to provide networking opportunities, to be there for other women just as much as they are there for the men they coach alongside. Onward and upward it goes, and kudos to all involved.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.