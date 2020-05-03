People are eager to start traveling again, survey says

“People will always look to travel for inspiration,” said Jeri Salazar, a vice president with Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “They are eagerly awaiting the day they can get out and explore again, which, according to our survey, will be as soon as restrictions are eased.”

The survey, which included responses from nearly 4,000 members of its I Prefer loyalty program, revealed that more than 50 percent of respondents plan to book a trip in 2020.

A survey conducted in April by Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest independent hotel brand representing more than 750 hotels, resorts, and residences across 85 countries, discovered that travelers are ready to go as soon as restrictions are lifted or eased, and many are already planning trips for the second half of 2020.

Advertisement

Fifty-four percent said that they will book travel for 2020 once the restrictions are lifted, and 17 percent are booking trips now.

Staying close to home and spending time with family are at the top of the list for future travelers. More than half of the respondents plan to travel regionally or domestically, with more than 50 percent of Americans planning to stay in the United States for their next trip. And a whopping 75 percent plan to travel with family, after having spent so much time apart during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This pandemic has compelled many people to reflect on what’s important, and our survey results suggest that being with family is something people value most,” said Salazar. “There is pent-up demand to reunite with loved ones and see the world together.”

Despite a strong desire to stay close to home, 43 percent said they plan to travel internationally to another continent: 44 percent to North America, 30 percent to Europe, and 11 percent to Asia Pacific. And we’re ready to fly: More than 80 percent said they will travel by air.

Advertisement

The takeaway: We still want to travel.





Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com