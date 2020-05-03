What in the name of ‘Twilight’ is Stephenie Meyer doing to me?

What will the end of the countdown reveal? Unclear! Whatever it is, we’ll find out on Monday.

That’s probably why, out of nowhere, the author — whose young-adult vampire romance series turned into a multi-billion dollar brand — posted a countdown clock on her website last week.

“Twilight" author Stephenie Meyer knows she has a captive audience right now.

A screenshot of Stephenie Meyer's website on Sunday afternoon. StephenieMeyer.com

As a “Twilight” fan who, yes, understands the feminist debate about the books and recognizes its shortcomings (it is about a centenarian who falls in love with a teenager), I will confess my excitement. I would not mind another book about Edward Cullen, the brooding, sexy vampire with great hair and a fantastic piano.

Now is the time for guilty pleasures.

Most of us unabashed fans are hoping Meyer’s post means she’s finally releasing “Midnight Sun,” her version of “Twilight” from Edward’s perspective. Meyer never released that book because part of it was leaked online. Frustrated, she put the project away.

That was a shame because when Meyer finally posted those early chapters on her own website, they were fun to read. I wanted more.

Instead, we got Meyer’s “Life and Death: Twilight Reimagined.” That 2015 book, released to celebrate the anniversary of “Twilight,” flipped the genders of the main characters as some sort of statement. It was disappointing.

Worth mentioning: That same year, “Twilight" fans also got the film adaptation of “Fifty Shades of Grey," a series that started as “Twilight" fan fiction. E.L. James turned Meyer’s vampire character into a kinky billionaire.

Again, not what “Twilight” fans were longing for! At least not this one.

I wanted "Midnight Sun.”

I don’t even know why I want it anymore. I am older and I have found better romance novels.

Maybe it’s nostalgia and a need for comfort.

More than a decade ago, when the “Twilight" film became a pop culture phenomenon, it had two buckets of fans. There were the young adults, for whom the book was actually written. Then there were older people — people like me (I was in my late 20s/early 30s when the novels were released) — who became obsessed with the books and movies, and its star, Robert Pattinson.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in "The Twilight Saga: New Moon." Kimberly French

The stories were a comfort to me, as a grownup, because my mom was very sick; she’d moved to Boston to get cancer treatment at Mass General. The books gave us something else to talk about. They provided escape.

We imagined Edward Cullen showing up to give us eternal life, not to mention financial security. If you’ve been alive for more than 100 years, you have time to invest well.

Edward Cullen tells his backstory in the books — he was born in 1901, and was about to be a casualty of the 1918 flu pandemic when a kind vampire swooped in to save him.

Romance novels give us happy endings. I wouldn’t mind reading a new one, especially if it’s an interview with this particular vampire.

Worth mentioning: “Hot & Bothered,” a locally produced podcast about romance novels, is doing a series called “Twilight in Quarantine.” The hosts are analyzing the novel chapter by chapter. If you want to hear me ramble on about Chapter 9, I appear on the episode called “Theory.”

It’s possible Meyer’s big announcement is that she’s releasing another kind of book. Maybe a sequel to her 2016 Jason Bourne-esque thriller, “The Chemist.” Maybe her announcement won’t have anything to do with books at all.

But I’m tuning in Monday with fingers crossed for more.

Meredith Goldstein can be reached at Meredith.Goldstein@Globe.com.