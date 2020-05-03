Authorities identify women killed in western Mass. crash

Authorities have identified a 26-year-old woman who died in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon on Route 2 in the western Massachusetts town of Florida as Lucienne Montgomery, of Clinton in Worcester County.

State police said Montgomery was driving a 2009 Harley Davidson XL 883 in the eastbound lane at about 3:45 p.m. After navigating a sharp curve, she lost control and struck the guard rail, the Globe reported. She was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.