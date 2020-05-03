Authorities identify women killed in western Mass. crash

Authorities have identified a 26-year-old woman who died in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon on Route 2 in the western Massachusetts town of Florida as Lucienne Montgomery, of Clinton in Worcester County.
State police said Montgomery was driving a 2009 Harley Davidson XL 883 in the eastbound lane at about 3:45 p.m. After navigating a sharp curve, she lost control and struck the guard rail, the Globe reported. She was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation, state police said.
