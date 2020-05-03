Body pulled from Merrimack River in Haverhill

Officials pulled a male body from the Merrimack River in Haverhill on Sunday morning, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

No foul play was suspected in the death as of Sunday evening, said Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

Local police and firefighters responded to a call reporting a body floating in the river near Groveland and Water streets in Haverhill around 11 a.m., Kimball said.