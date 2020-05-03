Braintree man shot by police Saturday is recovering in hospital, will face assault charge

A Braintree man shot by police Saturday is recovering and will be charged with multiple assault counts, the Norfolk district attorney’s office said Sunday.
Stephen Rizzo, 59, was shot and wounded by a Braintree police officer around 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Logan Park apartment complex where he resides following a “confrontation” with law enforcement, according to a statement from the Norfolk district attorney’s office.
Rizzo was taken to South Shore Hospital, where he was recovering Sunday.
Officials hope to arraign Rizzo “as soon as medically and logistically possible,” for multiple charges that include an assault on a civilian, according to the release. The Norfolk district attorney’s office said it would arrange the arraignment with Quincy District Court.
Further details on what transpired Saturday not were not released. More information will likely emerge during Rizzo’s arraignment, according to the statement. The shooting is being investigated by state police.
Max Jungreis can be reached at max.jungreis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MaxJungreis.
