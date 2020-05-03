Braintree man shot by police Saturday is recovering in hospital, will face assault charge

A Braintree man shot by police Saturday is recovering and will be charged with multiple assault counts, the Norfolk district attorney’s office said Sunday.

Stephen Rizzo, 59, was shot and wounded by a Braintree police officer around 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Logan Park apartment complex where he resides following a “confrontation” with law enforcement, according to a statement from the Norfolk district attorney’s office.

Rizzo was taken to South Shore Hospital, where he was recovering Sunday.