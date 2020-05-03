Cambridge Police apologizes for profane tweet about Rep. Joe Kennedy III

The tweet was deleted after the officer realized it wasn’t sent from his own personal account, according to Jeremy Warnick, a Cambridge Police Department spokesman. He didn’t identify the officer who sent the tweet.

In response to a WCVB-TV Boston tweet about Kennedy at 2:42 p.m., an officer with access to the department’s Twitter account sent a post that read, “Another liberal (expletive) jerk who just happens to be better then the clown he’s running against. Sad for us.”

The Cambridge Police Department apologized for a rogue Cambridge police officer who tweeted a profane tirade against Massachusetts congressman Joe Kennedy III on the department’s official Twitter account Sunday.

The department issued a series of tweets at around 6 p.m. apologizing for the message, which they denounced as, “inappropriate, unprofessional and disrespectful.”

“While the post was quickly removed, the concerning statements cannot be erased," the department said on Twitter.

"These actions do not reflect the professionalism that we as a department take great pride in [and] we want to sincerely apologize to the Congressman and those individuals the statement was directed at.”

The department announced it would “take appropriate action in response to this regrettable incident.” It didn’t specify what action it planned to take.

According to Warnick, the department is also, “in the midst of attempting to get contact information to reach out to Mr. Kennedy and speak with him further about the incident.”

Kennedy could not immediately be reached for comment.





