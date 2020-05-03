Driver killed in Andover crash identified

State police said Radhames Marrero, 35, was driving in the left lane of I-93 north when he lost control of his 2006 Chevrolet minivan and struck a 2010 Subaru Legacy in the right lane.

A Dorchester man Sunday was identified as the victim in a fatal motor vehicle crash on Saturday morning.

Marrero was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle, according to police. He was pronounced dead at Lawrence General Hospital. The Subaru driver, a 34-year-old man also from Dorchester, was unharmed.

The right travel lanes of I-93 north were closed for approximately two hours Saturday afternoon.

