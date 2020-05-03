Emmanuel College students stage virtual day of silence to condemn Title IX practices

A few hundred students out of Emmanuel’s 2,200 undergraduates took part in the day of silence, said Caitlin Palmer, a sophomore at the front of the movement. The students are now scattered across the world by the coronavirus pandemic and are only one week away from their first set of remote final exams.

Protesters abstained from logging onto the educational platform ECLearn, answering e-mails, and attending classes on Friday. Others who feared their grades would be marked down for missing class attended while using a custom Zoom background that read “I Stand With Survivors.”

Some Emmanuel College students refused to attend online classes Friday to stand with sexual assault survivors who say they feel wronged by the school’s handling of misconduct allegations.

“I think it goes to show that there is more than just a voice out there,” said student government president Brendan Hardie in a phone interview from his on-campus residence in Boston. “There’s actual action that is willing to be taken, and this is that first step.”

The wave of dissent was sparked by Palmer when she took her story to the Internet on April 22. In a thread of tweets, she denounced the college for featuring the student found responsible for her assault in a promotional video on the athletic department’s Instagram profile, @ec_saints. As one in a series of clips highlighting Emmanuel’s Division 3 athletes, it was posted to attract prospective recruits. All the videos have since been removed.

“He was found responsible,” Palmer wrote in a tweet. “I see my rapist every day. And now, he’s a face of our athletics.”

In an e-mail statement, Molly DiLorenzo, vice president of college relations at Emmanuel, told the Globe that the video “did not violate any conditions of the student conduct process,” but that “it is unfortunate that the posting happened.”

Palmer said she was raped in her campus dormitory by a student she had matched with on the dating app Tinder in October 2018. She said she submitted a statement to a campus safety officer three to four days after the assault occurred and agreed to an academic trial in December 2018. The trial was held the following month .

An Emmanuel Ad Hoc board found the student guilty of “all forms of sexual misconduct including any form of unwanted sexual advances and contact,” according to a final letter sent to Palmer. He was barred from leadership positions but allowed to remain on campus under the condition he does not violate the misconduct policy again.

DiLorenzo declined to comment on the specific case but said “no individual found responsible for rape...has been allowed to remain enrolled at Emmanuel College.”

Palmer’s tweets have collectively amassed more than 6,000 retweets, likes, and replies. In posts inspired by her story, multiple students condemned the administration and college’s Title IX office. Others criticized the college for distributing what they say are lenient punishments for abusers and for improperly supporting victims.

However, Dilorenzo stood by what she called the college’s “thoughtful, measured and compassionate approach” to addressing Title IX allegations and said the “investigations that occur as part of our Student Code of Conduct System are some of the most rigorous to be found on any college campus.” The school employs 10 sexual assault investigators, according to its statement.

Emmanuel president Sister Janet Eisner addressed the protesters in an e-mail sent to students and faculty Friday.

“We have always encouraged students to take an active role in our community and in the critical issues of the day. With your words — and your participation in today’s Day of Silence — you are doing exactly that,” Eisner wrote. "We honor your commitment and want to continue to forward momentum on this issue.

Also in response to the protests, the college hosted a Title IX listening session Thursday evening and announced the formation of a new “campus climate task force.”

Seventy-eight full-time faculty members sided with the movement in an online statement and rescheduled classes to accommodate students participating in the day of silence. Hardie said some of his professors not involved with the statement forwarded it to students as well.

In the past week, Palmer said 20 current or former Emmanuel community members have contacted her directly with stories of harassment and assault. “I was also sexually assaulted while I was a student at Emmanuel and they hired my rapist as an employee in the Atrium Cafe, knowing what he did to me,” one reply to Palmer’s tweet read. “I transferred out.”

A Twitter account named “EC Students Stand by Survivors” (@ecsurvivors) that publishes anonymous survivor stories also surfaced Wednesday. One post shared on the account read, “I was scared and felt like I couldn’t report because I thought nothing would be done.”

The virtual protest was the brainchild of freshman Magali Dominguez, who was motivated by the activity on social media. Dominguez reached out to Hardie and Palmer with peaceful protest suggestions last week. The pair then advertised the effort in a video they proliferated on Instagram and Twitter.

“I thought that a day of silence was the most powerful option they brought,” said Palmer. “Everyone I had interacted with after I posted had been silenced by Emmanuel, including me, so this shows the school what that feels like.”

Now students hope the day of silence translates into concrete change, said Hardie.

Emmanuel student government will draft a series of proposals offering policies for the Title IX office to put in place by this summer. Members of the campus climate task force will also be chosen soon, after which the group will meet virtually, according to Eisner’s statement.

Palmer and other survivors said they are encouraged by the online support. But they are waiting for tangible progress that helps them, like a zero-tolerance policy and improvements to the trial process.

“An apology from the school is an apology,” Palmer said. “But actions speak a lot louder, right?”

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com or on Twitter at @ditikohli_. Grace Griffin can be reached at grace.griffin@globe.com or on Twitter @GraceMGriffin.