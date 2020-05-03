Man arrested in connection with Saturday night shooting in Cambridge

A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting at two people sitting inside a car Saturday night in Cambridge, police said.
Sage Ballard, 19 of Cambridge, faces charges including armed assault with intent to murder, carrying a firearm without a license, and discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, Cambridge police said in a citywide alert Sunday.
Officers responded to the report of multiple shots fired in the area of Harvard and Portland streets at about 7:16 p.m., the Globe reported. Multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene but no one was injured.
Cambridge Police Commissioner Branville G. Bard, Jr. said in the alert that he appreciated the community's cooperation and commended officers for quickly making an arrest.
“This was a brazen and unacceptable act and we were fortunate that nobody was injured,” Bard said.
