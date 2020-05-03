Man arrested in connection with Saturday night shooting in Cambridge

A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting at two people sitting inside a car Saturday night in Cambridge, police said.

Sage Ballard, 19 of Cambridge, faces charges including armed assault with intent to murder, carrying a firearm without a license, and discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, Cambridge police said in a citywide alert Sunday.

Officers responded to the report of multiple shots fired in the area of Harvard and Portland streets at about 7:16 p.m., the Globe reported. Multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene but no one was injured.