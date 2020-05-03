R.I. tops 300 coronavirus deaths, but new cases drop sharply

PROVIDENCE - State health officials said Sunday that 24 more Rhode Island residents have died from the coronavirus, sending the total death count to 320.

The grim milestone comes amid what otherwise appears to be positive news, as the state reported just 188 new positive cases, its lowest total a new daily infections since April 6. All told, 9,477 residents have tested positive for the virus over the last two months.

Data released by the Department of Health shows 330 residents are in hospital, 83 are in intensive care, and 59 are on ventilators.