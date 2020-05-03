Gilead to get coronavirus drug out as soon as this week

Gilead Sciences will get its antiviral drug remdesivir to patients as soon as this week, Chief Executive Officer Daniel O’Day said, just days after the US approved emergency use for people with COVID-19.
“We are now firmly focused on getting this medicine to the most urgent patients,” O’Day said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “We intend to get that to patients in the early part of this next week, beginning to work with the government, which will determine which cities are most vulnerable and where the patients are that need this medicine.”
O’Day indicated the federal government hasn’t mandated that the US market get priority over foreign markets in receiving the medicine. Emergency use is limited to hospitalized patients with low blood-oxygen levels or who need breathing support, the Food and Drug Administration said in a statement on its approval action.
