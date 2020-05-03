NAACP national convention in Boston postponed because of coronavirus

“We will continue with convention planning, understanding that it just won’t be for July,” Sullivan said. She said the organization is still moving forward with associated events, such as a summit on racial justice in Boston that was held online over the weekend.

Speaking at an online meeting of members last week, Boston chapter president Tanisha M. Sullivan said she expects the convention to be held eventually ― but that concerns over the virus meant it could not go on as scheduled.

The NAACP national convention scheduled for July in Boston will be postponed because of the coronavirus, according to the leader of the civil rights organization’s local chapter.

“We’ve always said that the branch prep for the convention was not about a date in July,” Sullivan said. “It was always about our community, what our community needs ― beginning and end.”

She said the national office of the NAACP would have a formal announcement about the convention soon. A spokesperson for the national branch could not be reached to comment Sunday.

The conference, originally scheduled for July 25-29 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, was expected to draw 10,000 attendees.

The postponement does not come as a surprise. Many large events scheduled for the spring and summer have already been delayed or called off entirely.

But the national NAACP gathering holds added significance for Boston, where the administration of Mayor Martin J. Walsh has been trying to highlight what he sees as racial progress in the city. Black leaders in Boston have also been planning to use the conference as a way to spark deeper conversations about how to create a fairer city and region going forward.

“This is a difficult decision by the NAACP that puts the health and safety of those attending the convention first," Walsh said in a statement. "The City of Boston looks forward to continuing to support this important organization as we work with our partners to reschedule the NAACP convention in Boston.”

