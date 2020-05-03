Hazy fond memories of Little House series fall away in harsh light of a modern lens

Laura Ingalls Wilder, author of "Little House on the Prairie" and "The Long Winter."

Lizzie Skurnick’s nostalgic appeal to find “COVID-era-relevant wisdom in Laura Ingalls Wilder’s classic” Little House series is galling, when Native nations, like other marginalized and vulnerable people within US borders, are suffering disproportionately from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic (“Everything I know about surviving in quarantine I learned from ‘The Long Winter,’ ” Sunday Arts, April 26). The pandemic’s outsized impact on indigenous people owes to the genocidal land theft that Skurnick briefly acknowledges and then ignores, though the entire series is predicated on it. Skurnick also downplays what she admits are “wildly offensive” stereotypes of Indian people in “The Long Winter,” quoting racist faux-dialect from which “we” should draw wisdom.

Elsewhere, Skurnick has written of her own black identity, pointing out that “you do not defeat racism by ignoring race.” White people, she correctly observes, are particularly prone to this delusion. Certainly, growing up white in Boston in the 1970s, I loved the Little House series and had hazy fond memories of it into adulthood. But I’ve changed my perspective. The American Library Association children’s literature division removed Wilder’s name from a prestigious award in 2018, aware that stereotyping nonwhite characters in books contributes to current inequities.