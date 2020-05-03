Not ‘expendable’: speaking for the elderly and disabled

Hospital stays, office visits, and time allotted for rehabilitation have been reduced sharply. Facilities that used to exist to serve people with multiple complex conditions have been slashed or eliminated. Home care is approved for only a short time; so-called maintenance care is not covered at all. Contracts for durable medical equipment and supplies go to the lowest bidder, with little recourse. Personal care attendant hours and salaries barely cover living expenses. This creates problems for anyone with complex chronic conditions.

In their April 25 op-ed, Peter Glick and Amy Cuddy discuss how those with disabilities and elders are considered “expendable.” Unfortunately, treatment of people in these groups has been deteriorating for over 30 years. Cost control efforts have created a one-size-fits-all model. Even worse, clinical decisions that once were made by physicians, nurses, and specialty therapists are routinely overridden by insurers. Topical agents for chronic pain and off-label applications for approved drugs are denied while cheap opiates are covered.

Treatment of disabled and elderly has been deteriorating for decades

Our once-robust system that allowed people with disabilities to concentrate on living active lives has dwindled. Now it takes all the resources they can muster just to stay alive. Yes, we have made our disabled and elderly citizens expendable. It is time to fix that.

Dr. Susan Biener Bergman

Newton

The writer specializes in physical medicine and rehabilitation.





It’s taken a pandemic to highlight plight of these vulnerable people

It is unfortunate that it’s taking a pandemic to focus attention on the plight of older adults and the disabled, both in institutional settings and at home (“The expendables in the coronavirus pandemic: the elderly and those with disabilities,” Opinion, April 25).

When this is over, will we continue to see the abusive practices, isolation, premature deaths, and financial exploitation of these vulnerable people? Will the pre-COVID-19 flaws in the legal system and lack of oversight and enforcement of laws and regulations by local, state, and federal agencies remain buried? Or will the public finally cry out for real change?

Only time will tell.

Kendra Cooper

Reading

The writer is a lawyer whose practice includes elder advocacy.





Fortunately, they have not felt forgotten in this crisis

Peter Glick and Amy Cuddy described the dismissal of the elderly and disabled during this cruel pandemic. Anyone caring for individuals in either group understands that our worst nightmares may become reality as health care is preferentially allocated. Hearts beat heavily in our chests. Then the phone rings. Our state Department of Developmental Services worker calls, as he has weekly during our confinement. The case manager from Northeast Arc rings to see if we are well. There are calls from Fidelity House and daily e-mails with information regarding the stimulus package and links to music videos and Zoom support groups.

While our daughter’s dayhab facility, Coastal Connections, may be shuttered, the staff continues its mission, sending government updates, posting photo arrays, creating and sharing music, e-mailing, calling, and securing vital rehab equipment.

Rather than feel expendable and forgotten, we have felt supported and our daughter loved and truly valued.

Judith T. Heerlein

Georgetown