Instant replay: The best sports on TV Monday

Some channel –flipping may be required

There was this Kevin McHale clothesline of Kurt Rambis and a whole lot more in Game 4 of the 1984 NBA Finals between the Celtics and Lakers.

Devils-Bruins, May 14, 1988 (NESN, 6 p.m.)

Hey, remember Moe Lemay? He did not score a goal during the regular season for the 1987-88 Bruins, but had four in the playoffs, including one in this Game 7 Wales Conference clincher.

Celtics-Lakers, Game 4, 1984 NBA Finals (NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m.)

Kevin McHale clotheslines Kurt Rambis, Larry Bird tangles with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Cedric Maxwell flashes the choke sign at James Worthy — and the basketball is pretty good, too.

Red Sox-Yankees, Game 7, 2004 American League Championship Series (NESN, 8:30 p.m.)

Ghosts, prepare to be exorcised.

Advertisement





Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.