Italian government clears Serie A players to resume individual training

All Serie A soccer teams have been cleared to resume training this week on an individual basis following a clarification from the Italian government. A week ago, the government had said that athletes in individual sports could resume training Monday and teams May 18. That sparked confusion and frustration from Serie A clubs, which pointed out that their players would be allowed to train individually in public parks but not inside team training centers. Then over the last couple of days, several regional governors said teams in their areas could resume training individually at club training centers. Now the government says all athletes are allowed to take part in “individual sports activity, in public or private areas, while respecting the safe distance of at least two meters and respecting the ban on any form of gathering.” Serie A has been suspended since March 9, when the government ordered a nationwide lockdown . . . The chairman of Crystal Palace says the Premier League could face years of legal challenges if this season is not completed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Steve Parish offered public support for the league’s “Project Restart” plans after Brighton and West Ham expressed concerns about teams being forced to play their remaining games in neutral stadiums. The league is working with the government to find a safe way of players resuming group training and playing games by June at the earliest. “I want to complete the competition for reasons of sporting integrity,” Parish said. "I want to crown Liverpool champions and give every other club a fair crack at the best league position they can achieve.” Palace is 11th in the 20-team standings with nine games remaining. “I certainly don’t want to have difficult conversations about curtailing, voiding and points per game. The ramifications of each are complex and could involve legal challenges that run on for months, if not years,” Parish said. The national lockdown remains in place through at least Thursday in Great Britain where more than 28,000 people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The NHL could face another hurdle if the league decides to continue the 2019-20 season in the near future — getting non-Canadian resident players across the border to join their teams. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday that players would — at a minimum — need to follow quarantine protocols if they were to arrive in Canada while the border remains closed due to the pandemic. “I think it’s a question we’ll have to look into,” Trudeau said. "Certainly at a strict minimum, anyone who arrives from another country will have to follow all the rules of quarantine in an extremely strict manner, but we’re not there yet in our discussions with the NHL.”

NASCAR

William Byron rolls to third iRacing win in four starts

William Byron passed Timmy Hill with seven laps remaining at virtual Dover International Speedway, where NASCAR was scheduled to actually race Sunday, for his third victory in four events in NASCAR’s iRacing Series. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has consistently been the best of the NASCAR professionals in simulated racing. Alex Bowman won last week at virtual Talladega Superspeedway, so Hendrick drivers have now won four consecutive iRacing events. “I’ve enjoyed this iRacing Series, but I’m definitely ready to get going in my real car,” Byron said. “Racing anything, whether it’s a box car or anything with an engine, is going to give you confidence if you are winning.” NASCAR will complete its iRacing Series next Saturday at North Carolina’s deserted North Wilkesboro Speedway, a track last raced by the national series in 1996. Overgrown with weeds and clearly neglected, Dale Earnhardt Jr. last year led a group of volunteers in cleaning the speedway so it could be mapped for use in iRacing. Although the simulated version of North Wilkesboro is not yet available to the public on the iRacing platform, it will be the virtual host for NASCAR’s finale. Then it’s back to the real thing for the stock car series, which plans to resume competition without spectators starting May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.

Track and field

Pole vaulters stage back yard competition

Mondo Duplantis of Sweden and Renaud Lavillenie of France tied for the gold medal during a men’s pole vault competition held in their own back yards. Duplantis and Lavillenie each cleared 16 feet 36 times over a span of 30 minutes that was broadcast by World Athletics on its social media channels. Both had one miss. Sam Kendricks of the United States wound up third by clearing the bar 26 times. The trio collaborated on the unique competition format since adjusting the bar wasn’t practical without officials in place. The event was split into two 15-minute sessions with a short halftime. The routine was simple: Vault, walk back with the pole, take a very quick breather — maybe a sip of water — and vault again. Duplantis competed from his base in Lafayette, La. Kendricks was at his farm in Oxford, Miss., and Lavillenie took part from Clermont-Ferrand, France, as he pushed the family’s trampoline to the side in order to jump. “It’s crazy, but even doing this in my garden, I get the same feeling I’d get at a major championships," Lavillenie said. "It was very exciting and I’m very happy to be a part of it.”

Miscellany

Former pitcher Matt Keough dead at 64

Matt Keough, the former Oakland Athletics pitcher and special assistant, has died. He was 64. The Athletics announced the death Saturday night without providing details. Keough was an American League All-Star as a rookie in 1978 and was selected AL Comeback Player of the Year in 1980. He was 58-84 with a 4.17 ERA with the A’s (1977-83), Yankees (1983), Cardinals (1985), Cubs (1986), and Astros (1986). Keough’s father, Marty, and uncle, Joe, were major league outfielders . . . Former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson has agreed to terms with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent. Patterson started all 26 games for the Wolverines over the past two seasons after transferring from Mississippi. Patterson threw for 3,061 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. Patterson started 10 games at Ole Miss but transferred after the school was hit by NCAA sanctions. He was granted eligibility at Michigan in 2018 without sitting out a year.