An almost-instant vegetable garden for novice growers

Abdow and Nawada teamed up to create a new business when sheltering-at-home customers showed interest in growing their own produce. They love gardens, but they don’t have any experience gardening, Abdow said of her clients. “And one thing that we know is being with plants and growing really does help you feel good,” she added.

Founded by landscape designers Ellen Abdow, owner of Perennial Gardens LLC, and Jenn Nawada, owner of Nawada Landscape Design Inc. and lead landscaper on PBS’s “This Old House,” Boston Victory Gardens delivers pre-planted, portable vegetable gardens to Greater Boston customers’ doors.

You don’t need any gardening experience to grow some organic vegetables from home this spring. Boston Victory Gardens has made the enterprise as foolproof as possible with its launch of at-home container gardens.

Each box arrives full of vegetable plants and seeds packed into the soil so that new plants sprout after the first round goes out of season. The company offers a range of themed boxes from Taco Tuesday, containing hot peppers, tomatoes, and other ingredients you’d find in a taco, to Mixologist, comprising herbs handy for cocktails, and the Green Monstah, devoted to classic salad vegetables.

Starting at $225, the boxes aren’t cheap, but they’re designed to be easy to cultivate. Nawada, an expert in soil and plant science, explains that each is filled with engineered soil and is horticulturally failure resistant, meaning even the most inexperienced gardeners can collect the fruits of their labor.

Jenn Nawada engineered the boxes to be easy to care for, even for the most novice growers. Katie Wilcock

The 3-by-1-foot large boxes come with some plants ready to be harvested and are made to last through multiple growing seasons. Smaller sizes are also available. As long as gardeners water and trim the sprouts, some vegetables like carrots and herbs can last until the winter frost. The company provides plant care instructions and recipes with each order.

“I think this is a great testing zone to start small and then maybe expand next year into another garden,” Nawada said.

For more information and to see the delivery area map, visit bostonsvictorygardens.com.