No Dead & Company shows at Fenway this summer, but fans can still get their fill

So Dead & Company’s summer tour, including both August shows at Fenway Park, is canceled. But — sing it with me now — we will get by. We will survive.

If you haven’t yet danced in your living room to “One More Saturday Night” — free, full concerts from nugs.net on YouTube — tune in. This week’s show, Friday night at 8, will be a special treat to local fans: a stream of the Grateful Dead’s July 2, 1989, Sullivan Stadium show in Foxborough, with guitarist and singer Bob Weir taking questions in the pre-show stream.

The best part of the concert streams are the live comments. This is not watching YouTube alone — this is taking in a real-time concert with thousands of other fans. Jokes like “Traffic was rough getting here” and “Peanuts! Popcorn here!” “Pass it to the left” will make you smile as you sing/imbibe on your couch.

Meanwhile, Berklee alum and Dead & Company guitarist John Mayer has a charmingly quirky Sunday night Instagram TV show, “Current Mood,” which he started in his Montana home well before quarantine but which now somehow feels calming and needed.

Fans of Dead & Company who follow Mayer on Instagram have come to love the wit behind the guitar via “Current Mood.”

Centerpiece to “Mood” is the Connecticut native’s dry humor, improvised songs — check out “CVS Bag” — and famous friends, including Newton native B.J. Novak, Leon Bridges, and Maggie Rogers. Since this world began crumbling, Mayer has had some funny bits — and touching thoughts — to lighten our current mood.

Mayer and Novak did a Who’s-On-First-type bit trying to figure out what day of the week it was. Because #QuarantineLife.

“Several people a few weeks back reported a case of the Mondays on what now is believed to have been a Tuesday or even a Wednesday,” Novak said. “Some people reported a Sunday that felt like a Tuesday.”

“When will we know if yesterday [or] tomorrow was Sunday?” Mayer asked.

In another episode, he and Cazzie David (daughter of Larry) debated, in what could’ve been coffee shop banter between Jerry and George on “Seinfeld” — whether you can use social distancing and CDC guidelines as an excuse to break up during a pandemic.

