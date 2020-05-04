fb-pixel
MUSIC

No Dead & Company shows at Fenway this summer, but fans can still get their fill

By Lauren Daley Globe Correspondent,Updated May 4, 2020, 31 minutes ago
Guitarists John Mayer (left) and Bob Weir and the rest of Dead & Company at Gillette Stadium in June 2019.
Guitarists John Mayer (left) and Bob Weir and the rest of Dead & Company at Gillette Stadium in June 2019.Gretchen Ertl for the Boston Globe

So Dead & Company’s summer tour, including both August shows at Fenway Park, is canceled. But — sing it with me now — we will get by. We will survive.

Meanwhile, Deadheads can fill the void a couple of ways.

If you haven’t yet danced in your living room to “One More Saturday Night” — free, full concerts from nugs.net on YouTube — tune in. This week’s show, Friday night at 8, will be a special treat to local fans: a stream of the Grateful Dead’s July 2, 1989, Sullivan Stadium show in Foxborough, with guitarist and singer Bob Weir taking questions in the pre-show stream.

Advertisement

The best part of the concert streams are the live comments. This is not watching YouTube alone — this is taking in a real-time concert with thousands of other fans. Jokes like “Traffic was rough getting here” and “Peanuts! Popcorn here!” “Pass it to the left” will make you smile as you sing/imbibe on your couch.

Meanwhile, Berklee alum and Dead & Company guitarist John Mayer has a charmingly quirky Sunday night Instagram TV show, “Current Mood,” which he started in his Montana home well before quarantine but which now somehow feels calming and needed.

Fans of Dead & Company who follow Mayer on Instagram have come to love the wit behind the guitar via “Current Mood.”

Centerpiece to “Mood” is the Connecticut native’s dry humor, improvised songs — check out “CVS Bag” — and famous friends, including Newton native B.J. Novak, Leon Bridges, and Maggie Rogers. Since this world began crumbling, Mayer has had some funny bits — and touching thoughts — to lighten our current mood.

Mayer and Novak did a Who’s-On-First-type bit trying to figure out what day of the week it was. Because #QuarantineLife.

Advertisement

“Several people a few weeks back reported a case of the Mondays on what now is believed to have been a Tuesday or even a Wednesday,” Novak said. “Some people reported a Sunday that felt like a Tuesday.”

“When will we know if yesterday [or] tomorrow was Sunday?” Mayer asked.

In another episode, he and Cazzie David (daughter of Larry) debated, in what could’ve been coffee shop banter between Jerry and George on “Seinfeld” — whether you can use social distancing and CDC guidelines as an excuse to break up during a pandemic.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.