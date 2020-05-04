There’s much more to Hulu than ‘Handmaid’

Q. I saw your primer to the streaming services in the Globe, and, well, I can only afford one, and it’s Hulu. Can you tell me what to binge specifically on Hulu, now that I’ve got time? I’ve seen “The Handmaid’s Tale” already, and I loved “PEN15” and Aidy Bryant’s “Shrill.” What else?

A. I like getting requests like this, because it helps me zero in — in this case, on a particular streamer. I like Hulu, and I like it even more now that FX has decided to house its new and old series there.

I’ll start with a few comedies, all of them offbeat. “You’re the Worst” is an anti-romantic comedy about two cynics who fall for each other — but find it hard to be sincere about their relationship. The stars, Chris Geere and Aya Cash, are perfectly matched, and across the five seasons a number of surprising — and poignant — aspects of each of them surfaces. “Wilfred,” which lasted four seasons, is a dog-lover’s treat, in many ways. It’s about an introverted, suicidal guy named Ryan, played by Elijah Wood with his usual silent-movie-star wide eyes, who sees the neighbor’s dog as an Australian man in a dog suit. Meanwhile, everyone else sees a real dog. It’s goofy and surreal and profane and sweet, and, as the dog, Wilfred, series co-creator Jason Gann is brilliant. Wilfred is part therapist, part stoner buddy, and he can smell Ryan’s fear of life.

I came around about “High Fidelity,” a newish series based on the Nick Hornby book and the subsequent John Cusack movie. This time, it’s about a woman, played by Zoe Kravitz, who’s a music freak looking back unhappily over her romantic life. I was annoyed by the first few episodes, by the excessive self-absorption; but by episode 5, I was hooked. I’ve written a lot about my affection for “Man Seeking Woman” (a surreal three-season treat that reinvents the sitcom trope of being single in New York City) and “The Bisexual” (a six-episode look at the ensuing chaos when a lesbian comes out as bisexual), so I won’t mention them here (haha).

I really liked the six-episode remake of “Catch-22,” based on the 1961 Joseph Heller novel, but I’ve heard from a number of readers who actively disliked it. I understand — it’s different in spirit from the novel and the movie; it’s more romanticized and, as Yossarian, Christopher Abbott may not be caustic enough. But still, it gets at the absurdities and contradictions of war, as well as the fickleness of the male ego, with the help of a strong supporting cast including executive producer George Clooney, Kyle Chandler, and Hugh Laurie. The flying scenes are consistently riveting.

A trio of new miniseries on Hulu are also worthwhile. The nine-part “Mrs. America” is a sometimes cartoonish but spirited look back at the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s and the backlash led by Cate Blanchett’s Phyllis Schlafly. The actresses, including Tracey Ullman, Rose Byrne, and Uzo Aduba, are all entertaining. The eight-part “Devs” is a cerebral science fiction story about a Bay Area corporation developing something that could alter the human experience. It’s from Alex Garland, of “Ex Machina,” and it features Nick Offerman as an eccentric tech guru. And finally, “Normal People,” an addictive 12-episode miniseries based on Sally Rooney’s novel about the romantic and sexual relationship between a young Irish couple. Stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal are extraordinary.

MATTHEW GILBERT

