Watch: John Krasinski sends off the graduating class of 2020 in ‘Some Good News’

In Sunday’s episode of “Some Good News," John Krasinski rallied the class of 2020 for a modified graduation ceremony.

Hundreds of students donned caps and gowns, held up diplomas, and read lines from valedictorian speeches as they tuned-in to Krasinski’s YouTube special that highlights good news from around the world.

Commencement speakers Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Malala Yousafzai, and Jon Stewart each surprised graduating seniors via video, offering advice and answering questions — a “commencement conversation," Krasinski called it.