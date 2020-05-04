Andy Lack, longtime NBC News and MSNBC executive, steps down from chairmanship

NBCUniversal announced Monday it was reorganizinging its new divisions. Cesar Conde, who has overseen Spanish-language Telemundo and NBC's international organization, will now serve in the newly created role of chairman of NBCUniversal News Group, which includes NBC News, CNBC and MSNBC.

Lack "has decided to step down and will transition out of the company at the end of the month," according to statement from NBC.

Andy Lack, who has served as chairman of NBC News and MSNBC for five years after a longtime affiliation with the company, is stepping down from his job amid a corporate restructuring.

It's the first big executive shuffle by NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell since he took over for Steve Burke earlier this year. Lack's direct reports, who included NBC News President Noah Oppenheim, MSNBC President Phil Griffin, and CNBC Chairman Mark Hoffman, will now report to Conde.

Advertisement

Cesar Conde, who has overseen Spanish-language Telemundo and NBC's international organization, will now serve as chairman of NBCUniversal News Group, which includes NBC News, CNBC and MSNBC. Jesus Aranguren/Associated Press

Lack, 72, a veteran TV news producer, first joined NBC as news division president in 1993 after a long career at CBS and oversaw a surge in the ratings for both "NBC Nightly News" and the "Today" show. He left the network for a series of other corporate media jobs a decade later.

Since returning to the network as chairman of its news division in 2015, Lack had overseen high-profile controversies and missteps: anchor Brian Williams's suspension and demotion for exaggerating his reporting exploits; the network's apparent suppression during the 2016 presidential campaign of the "Access Hollywood" recording from 2005 in which Donald Trump bragged about grabbing women; "Today" host Matt Lauer's firing for sexual misconduct in 2017; and the signing of Fox News host Megyn Kelly to a huge contract that resulted in a low-rated talk show and her eventual departure from NBC.

Lack was also in charge when NBC had a parting-of-ways three years ago with investigative journalist Ronan Farrow, who subsequently won a Pulitzer for the New Yorker magazine with his groundbreaking story revealing Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein as a repeat sexual offender and harasser.

Advertisement

Lack had been the subject of growing criticism after Farrow published a book last year accusing Lack and other NBC News brass of impeding his investigation, as a way to protect Lack's close friend Lauer, whose pattern of sexual misconduct had not yet become public. NBC News denied killing Farrow's story.

"It disappoints me to say that even with passage of time, Farrow's account has become neither more accurate, nor more respectful of the dedicated colleagues he worked with here at NBC News," Lack wrote in a memo last year.

For Lack, the adverse publicity generated by these episodes has been counterbalanced by NBC News's ratings and financial performance during his tenure, his supporters at the network say.

A week prior to news of his departure, Lack wrote an op-ed praising the news media's handling of the coronavirus pandemic amid President Trump's verbal attacks on journalists during briefings.

Reflecting on his career in the news business, he wrote “in this moment, it feels more like a calling.”