Boston textbook publisher calls off its merger amid antitrust review

Look no further than the Boston waterfront, where textbook publisher Cengage is based, for the latest example: Cengage called off its pending marriage with rival McGraw-Hill on Monday, a move billed as a mutual parting of ways. Cengage blamed the protracted nature of its government review , here in the United States and in the United Kingdom, and the insistence from the Department of Justice on a too-large range of book divestitures for the deal to pass muster.

The coronavirus pandemic has ground up the gears of mergers and acquisitions activity nationwide. But the federal government’s antitrust reviews? Those seem to be more impervious to the virus.

The coronavirus certainly didn’t help matters. Nor did recent letters from prominent Democrats in the US House and Senate, complaining to the DOJ about the deal’s potential impact.

Cengage chief executive Michael Hansen has been trying for the past year to pull off this deal. However, as universities across the country shift unexpectedly to online learning because of virus-driven campus shutdowns, Hansen said he doesn’t want his team distracted at such a precarious time. Better, he said, just to call the whole thing off, and focus on Cengage’s customers.

Hansen said the rampant adoption of online instruction actually made the merger more important than ever: Much of the eventual $300 million in annual cost savings from the merger, he said, would have been plowed into innovation. But diverting resources during the pandemic to a regulatory review process, Hansen said, didn’t seem like the right call to make, particularly with no end in sight. The divestitures that the DOJ wanted, he said, made the deal uneconomical.

The merger of the two private-equity owned publishers would have created a new company led by Hansen with more than 8,000 employees, and about $3 billion in annual revenue. With that size, the company could surpass Pearson, the market’s leader.

Hansen saw the potential to reduce costs. He points to the Cengage Unlimited subscription service, a sort of Netflix for higher ed that the company claims has saved students more than $200 million, across its 2.6 million subscribers, since its launch in August 2018.

But the deal’s critics saw the potential to drive costs up even further, by creating a duopoly. Stopping this merger, according to Nicole Allen of college library coalition SPARC, blocks the publishing industry from “locking down the market.” Kaitlyn Vitez of the US Public Interest Research Group worried about how the shift to digital would cause the market to dry up for used textbooks — a lifeline for many cash-strapped undergrads.

Jennifer Merton, a senior lecturer at the UMass Amherst Isenberg School of Management, said the vast wells of student data that would be accessible to the combined company also seemed to be an issue.

Hansen has said Cengage uses this information to improve its materials for students, and does not sell it to third parties. But Merton said that could still be seen as giving the company an advantage against much smaller publishers. She recognizes it’s a tricky balance to strike: enabling textbook publishers to have a sustainable business model, while ensuring students don’t get overly burdened by the expenses associated with their coursework.

It’s a strange, awkward time for the executives, bankers, and lawyers involved in mergers and acquisitions. A volatile stock market. Meetings on Zoom instead of hotel conference rooms. No more sealing the deal with a handshake. And, of course, the overarching concern: What’s our economy going to look like by the time this virus runs its course?

With all this uncertainty, the volume of M&A activity has plunged in 2020, bringing a decade-long deal-making boom to a halt. In just one week, according to Bloomberg, the number of deals that fell apart surpassed the number that had been announced. Most notably, Xerox abandoned its hostile bid for HP, and two aerospace suppliers (Woodward and Hexcel) ditched their merger plan.

Locally, two major deals did proceed amid the pandemic: Aerospace giants Raytheon and United Technologies followed through on their massive combination, and GE successfully sold off its life sciences business to Danaher. (Not a moment too soon, apparently.) And other deals are getting signed, such as Boston cybersecurity firm Rapid7’s largest acquisition to date last week.

But federal antitrust scrutiny can be vexing, even during the best of times. Now that COVID-19 has scrambled everyone’s game plans, more chief executives may decide to shelve their deal-making as navigating this new world order becomes an all-consuming endeavor.

Jon Chesto