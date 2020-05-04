General Electric expands aviation cuts to 25 percent of its workforce

General Electric is cutting up to 13,000 jobs out of its aviation division, or 25 percent of that group’s global employment, as the Boston-based industrial company responds to a dramatic slowdown in commercial airline traffic because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cuts include those already announced in March to GE’s US workforce: a 10 percent reduction, affecting 2,600 employees at the time.

David Joyce, chief executive of GE Aviation, told employees in a memo on Monday that the “contraction of commercial aviation is unprecedented."