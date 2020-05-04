James Beard Foundation announces nominees for 2020 awards

“We consulted with chefs, restaurateurs, and industry professionals from across the country to get their perspective on what the industry wanted and needed right now,” says Mitchell Davis, the foundation’s chief strategy officer, in a statement. “It was clear that those whose work in 2019 led them to be selected as a semifinalist — and perhaps ultimately a nominee or a winner — deserved the recognition they earned. Those we consulted felt the Awards could also offer a glimmer of hope to an industry looking for light in a very dark time.”

With the restaurant industry severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the James Beard Foundation postponed a planned March announcement of the nominees for its annual awards, which honor the country's best restaurants and chefs. Today the foundation announced those nominees. May 4 would have been the date of the awards ceremony, this year marking its 30th anniversary.

The list of nominees makes clear two things for this region: Boston's reputation as a stronghold for women chefs is well founded. And people really love to eat in and around Portland, Maine.

The Boston-area nominees for Best Chef: Northeast are Tiffani Faison of Orfano and Cassie Piuma of Sarma. The remainder are Mainers: Krista Kern Desjarlais of The Purple House, Vien Dobui of CÔNG TỬ BỘT, Ben Jackson of Drifters Wife, and Greg Mitchell and Chad Conley of Palace Diner.

The regional nominees in national award categories are Karen Akunowicz's Fox & the Knife for Best New Restaurant, Maura Kilpatrick of Sofra for Outstanding Baker, Ana Sortun of Oleana for Outstanding Chef, Jamie Bissonnette and Ken Oringer of JK Food Group (Little Donkey, Toro, Coppa) for Outstanding Restaurateur, and Irene Li of Mei Mei for Rising Star Chef.

The foundation plans to announce the winners later this year, according to Davis. For the complete list of nominees, go to www.jamesbeard.org.

Tiffani Faison of Orfano. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Maura Kilpatrick of Sofra is nominated for Outstanding Baker. The Boston Globe/Globe Freelance

Chefs Jamie Bissonnette and Ken Oringer at Little Donkey in Cambridge. The Boston Globe/Globe Freelance

Greg Mitchell (left) and Chad Conley of the Palace Diner in Biddeford, Maine. The Boston Globe

Krista Kern Desjarlais of The Purple House. Alexandra Hall

Chef/Owner Karen Akunowicz at Fox & The Knife in South Boston. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Ana Sortun of Oleana. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Cassie Piuma of Sarma. Lane Turner

Full disclosure: Devra First is a member of the James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards Committee.

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @devrafirst.