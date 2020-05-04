Read the columns that earned the Globe’s Devra First a James Beard Award nomination

The Globe’s own Devra First is nominated for a 2020 James Beard Foundation Journalism Award. Check out the three What She’s Having column entries that earned her the nomination, and read about her fellow nominees here.
Popeyes’ fried chicken sandwich: a delicious distraction, a cultural lesson
Remember the Great Chicken Sandwich Rush of 2019? First drove around for days and finally got her hands on a Popeyes’ chicken sandwich, which she wrote was “the status item of the season: fervently sought after, commensurately hard to come by." The fast-food chain introduced the sandwich Aug. 12. "If this has been the summer of Greenland, Jeffrey Epstein, mass shootings, ICE raids, burning rain forests, trade wars, and a stock market doing the floss — a ‘this is fine’ summer of the first order — it has also been the summer of the Great Chicken Sandwich Rush of 2019, and that, somehow, has been a mercy.”
Every season is soup season: In Jamaica Plain, a little restaurant with a streamlined menu understands this perfectly
“I don’t understand people who don’t like soup,” First writes. “It is fundamental. It is the meeting place of nutrition and flavor. It doesn’t leave behind many dirty dishes. I would be cheering the arrival of soup season right now, if I didn’t believe that every season is soup season.”
Why a Somali nook in East Boston is one of the country’s best new restaurants
“Tawakal Halal Cafe is located on an East Boston corner in a burgundy building not much bigger than a garden shed,” First writes. “The restaurant smells like the best spices in the world commingling, with back notes of incense and something floral. From the kitchen come the sounds of conversation, laughter, and cooking. Each time there’s a sizzle, a fresh waft of spices fills the room. Is that your food being cooked? You hope so.”
