Read the columns that earned the Globe’s Devra First a James Beard Award nomination

The Globe’s own Devra First is nominated for a 2020 James Beard Foundation Journalism Award. Check out the three What She’s Having column entries that earned her the nomination, and read about her fellow nominees here.

Popeyes’ fried chicken sandwich: a delicious distraction, a cultural lesson

Remember the Great Chicken Sandwich Rush of 2019? First drove around for days and finally got her hands on a Popeyes’ chicken sandwich, which she wrote was “the status item of the season: fervently sought after, commensurately hard to come by." The fast-food chain introduced the sandwich Aug. 12. "If this has been the summer of Greenland, Jeffrey Epstein, mass shootings, ICE raids, burning rain forests, trade wars, and a stock market doing the floss — a ‘this is fine’ summer of the first order — it has also been the summer of the Great Chicken Sandwich Rush of 2019, and that, somehow, has been a mercy.”