Conn. teen arrested with pot, weapon ‘lost’ in Florida 5 years ago

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — A Connecticut teen was arrested and charged with drug and gun offenses after authorities found him with a small amount of marijuana and a handgun reported missing from Florida.

The Hartford Courant reported that 19-year-old Wagner Vinicios Bastos De Souza was arrested on April 24 and charged with a half-dozen offenses, including carrying a pistol without a permit.

According to the East Central Narcotics Task Force, officers received information he was selling marijuana and THC-infused products in Glastonbury and that he illegally carried a gun.