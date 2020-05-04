Florida teens charged with killing 16-yr-old over marijuana

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — Two Florida teens were arrested this week after authorities said they fatally shot a 16-year-old in the back over a marijuana sale gone bad.

Lacharles Jean sent an Instagram message to an account named "Weed Connoisseur" and later headed to the parking lot of a Deerfield Beach condominium to get the drugs, according to the Broward Sheriff's office.

Several security cameras captured the meeting between Jean and 19-year-olds Conn Errico and Christopher Snyder. Jean punched Errico in the face and took off. The two followed, shooting Jean in the back before speeding away, authorities said.