Another 21 Rhode Islanders die of the coronavirus

PROVIDENCE -- Another 21 Rhode Islanders have died from the coronavirus, bring the state’s death toll to 341, the state Department of Health reported Monday.
And 175 more residents have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of positive tests to 9,652.
The new fatalities come one day after the 24 deaths reported Sunday, which marked the state’s highest single-day total of COVID-19-related deaths.
On Monday, the Department of Health reported that 339 people are hospitalized with the virus, 84 are in intensive care units, and 61 are on ventilators.
Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the Department of Health, are scheduled to provide an update at 3 p.m. today on COVID-19 in Rhode Island.
This article will be updated during the news conference.
