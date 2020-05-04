Body found in Merrimack River identified as 13-year-old Lawrence boy

The body found in the Merrimack River in Haverhill Sunday morning has been identified as 13-year-old Sophonnut Dy, of Lawrence, officials said.

Dy was last seen near Duck Bridge in Lawrence at 2:46 a.m. on March 13, according to Essex district attorney spokeswoman Carrie Kimball. A security camera caught the teenager’s image.

Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, Haverhill officers and firefighters responded to a report of a body floating in the river by Groveland Street and Water Street, officials said. The body was later identified as Dy.