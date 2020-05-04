Body found in Merrimack River identified as 13-year-old Lawrence boy

The body found in the Merrimack River in Haverhill Sunday morning has been identified as 13-year-old Sophonnut Dy, of Lawrence, officials said.
Dy was last seen near Duck Bridge in Lawrence at 2:46 a.m. on March 13, according to Essex district attorney spokeswoman Carrie Kimball. A security camera caught the teenager’s image.
Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, Haverhill officers and firefighters responded to a report of a body floating in the river by Groveland Street and Water Street, officials said. The body was later identified as Dy.
State Police responded to the scene and ruled out foul play, officials said.
