Boston Globe journalists are finalists for three Pulitzer Prizes

“We’re incredibly proud to be recognized for the work on these varied fronts,” Globe editor Brian McGrory said. “We’re even happier to have the privilege of producing journalism that matters as much as it does in the communities that we cover, and these finalists speak directly to that.”

Columnist and editor Nestor Ramos was named in the Feature Writing category, photojournalist Erin Clark was a finalist for Feature Photography, and the team behind The Valedictorians Project, an examination of the difficulties faced by even the most promising Boston Public Schools students, was cited in the Local Reporting category.

Boston Globe journalists were finalists in three categories for the Pulitzer Prizes announced Monday afternoon.

Advertisement

Widely considered journalism’s greatest honor, the Pulitzer Prize was established by the estate of newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer and has been awarded by Columbia University since 1917.

“The Valedictorians Project,” which was reported by Malcolm Gay, Meghan Irons, Michael Levenson, Eric Moskowitz, and James Vaznis, examined whether life had lived up to its early promise for dozens of valedictorians from Boston high schools — and found that many had fallen far short of their dreams. Pulitzer judges praised it as an “engaging approach to exposing socioeconomic inequities by surveying the city’s brightest public high school students a decade after graduation.”

The prize for Local Reporting went to The Baltimore Sun for its coverage of a financial relationship between Mayor Catherine Pugh of Baltimore and the University of Maryland Medical System, which Pugh helped oversee.

The Pulitzer committee described Ramos’s piece “At the Edge of a Warming World” as “a sweeping yet intimate story about how climate change is drastically reshaping Cape Cod, locally illustrating the urgent global crisis.”

The Feature Writing prize went to New Yorker writer Ben Taub for his story “Guantánamo’s Darkest Secret.”

Advertisement

Clark was cited for her work documenting a struggling family in “For one Maine family, the long, hard road from ‘nowhere’ to home,” written by Zoe Greenberg. Pulitzer judges praised Clark “for respectful and compassionate photography of a working Maine family as it falls into homelessness and finds new housing, albeit precarious.”

Associated Press photographers Channi Anand, Mukhtar Khan, and Dar Yasin received the Feature Photography prize for their photographs of Kashmir.

Monday’s announcement marked the fourth time in recent years the Globe has had three or more finalists. The Globe’s last Pulitzer prizes came in 2016, when photographer Jessica Rinaldi and opinion writer Farah Stockman both won. The year before that, former Ideas editor Kathleen Kingsbury won the prize for editorial writing, and in 2014 the Globe staff won the prize for breaking news for its coverage of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings. Since its first Pulitzer Prize in 1966, the Globe has won 26 times.

Three winners in the category of Letters, Drama, and Music have New England ties. Greg Grandin, who shared the prize in General Nonfiction, is a professor at Yale University in Connecticut. Jericho Brown, the winner in Poetry, is a former fellow at Harvard University’s Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study. Benjamin Moser, who won the prize in Biography for his book on Susan Sontag, is a graduate of Rhode Island’s Brown University.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.