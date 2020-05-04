Cambridge police superintendent says he wrote profane tweet about Kennedy

The tweet was made in response to a WCVB-TV Boston news story posted around 2:40 p.m. and said “Another liberal (expletive) jerk who just happens to be better then the clown he’s running against. Sad for us.”

The 32-year member of the department said he takes “full ownership and responsibility” for the political statement that briefly appeared on the account, adding that he understands his position comes with high standards. Albert, who oversees operations at the department, is one of two superintendents serving under Commissioner Branville Bard, Jr.

Cambridge Police Superintendent Jack Albert said Monday that he was the person who accidentally posted a crude comment about US Representative Joe Kennedy III on the department’s official Twitter account.

“Unfortunately, in a moment of heated political debate with friends, I posted commentary that was out of character and not something I am proud of,” Albert wrote in a statement released Monday afternoon. “I — not the department — deserve the criticism that has been directed to the Police Department over the last 24 hours.”

Cambridge Police Department spokesman Jeremy Warnick said Sunday that the tweet was quickly deleted after the person who wrote it realized it had been sent in the departmental feed rather than a personal account. The department had not previously identified Albert as the person who made the post.

Albert will face disciplinary action according to the department’s policy, though state law forbids officials from disclosing what specific course will be taken, Cambridge police said Monday.

“Rest assured, the Cambridge Police Department remains committed to providing the very highest-level of service to our community and will work tirelessly to restore any trust that may have been broken as a result of this unfortunate incident,” the statement said.

Albert said he hopes his mistake will not detract from the good work done by his colleagues. He also expressed his contrition for the crude comment’s reflection on U.S. Senator Ed Markey, whose seat Kennedy is pursuing in a Democratic primary election.

"I want to genuinely apologize to Senator Markey, Representative Kennedy, the Cambridge community, and the great men and women of the Cambridge Police Department,” he said.

Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.