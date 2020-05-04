Colder than average temperatures heading back to New England

There’s a few things we know about the weather over the next week. The start of the workweek will be the warmest day with temperatures this afternoon getting into the 60s. There also will be increasing sunshine and just a small chance of a pop-up shower.

I do hope you got a chance to enjoy some of the beautiful weather this past weekend. Many of us reached 70 degrees on Saturday and a few spots topped out at 80 degrees Sunday. This was just a taste of the weather we know is to come. Perhaps a positive way to look at the upcoming forecast is to think how delicious our next set of warm weather days will feel.

High pressure builds from Canada for Tuesday and Wednesday. These days will generally be dry and feature quite a bit of blue sky. Pollen is going to continue on the high side. Also, remember the sun is at summer intensity no matter what the temperature.

Tuesday’s weather map shows high pressure keeping a storm to the south of New England. NOAA

The forecast challenges start to arrive on Thursday. There’s agreement on many models a storm will develop in the Atlantic and move up the coastline. If you’ve been watching weather for even just one season, you know the track of the storm along our coastline determines what type of weather we have. If the storm were to come close to the coast, we would have a soaking rain storm and a cold one at that with readings at least 10 degrees below average.

A rainstorm could impact southern New England on Thursday. Tropical Tidbits

Even if this weather system stays offshore and just brings a few light showers, it’s going to turn dramatically colder Friday and into the upcoming Mother’s Day weekend. Creative virtual and safe social distance gatherings will be the order of the day to spend time with Mom on Sunday.

Warm weather over the weekend is going to be nonexistent. There have been several years when the temperature on May 9 and 10 has stayed in the 40s. While we may not see record cold temperatures, we will experience some of the chilliest weather for this time of the year in a few decades. I told you not to put your tomatoes out yet.

Temperatures are forecast to be nearly 20 degrees below average this weekend. This model has readings in the 30s late Saturday. Tropical Tidbits

All winter, the very coldest air was locked up in the northern part of the planet. Week after week we saw very mild air across much of the United States while bone-chilling cold continued from Alaska and across northern Canada. Over the past month, pieces of this chilly air have continued to rotate southward. Of course in May, the air is much modified so although it’s not beach weather, it’s not what it would have been 12 weeks ago.

Temperatures will remain below average into the third week of May. NOAA

This pattern is not going to break through the first half of this month, meaning on average temperatures will be cooler than expected and at least for the next 10 to 14 days I don’t see anymore 80-degree weather.

Follow Dave Epstein @growingwisdom.