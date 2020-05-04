Confessions of a patriotic disinfectant-injecting glutton

I’m huge. Getting bigger, and more shameless, by the day.

It wasn’t a staycation so much as a getfattercation.

The other day, I went to Walgreens for a prescription. A Buddhist monk waiting in line took one look at my gut and began praying to me.

During a pandemic, gluttony is an act of patriotism. I, for one, will not stand idly by and watch American farmers go out of business.

Likewise, when President Trump suggested we could kill the coronavirus by injecting disinfectants, I considered it my duty as a loyal American to follow his lead.

I found a needle at a rest stop on Interstate 91 in Vermont. Now, before you get the wrong idea, it was not in the restroom. It was on the ground outside. I washed it in really cold water and thought, “How lucky am I? I got this needle FOR FREE!”

Unlike my colleagues in the liberal news media, I form my own decisions, and my decision was to inject myself with Lysol.

Unfortunately, no one’s perfect, and it turns out the president’s advice in this particular instance was, regrettably, ill-advised.

The good news is I’m right-handed.

The bad news is they had to take my left arm above the elbow.

But who’s complaining?

Not this one-armed patriot!

As my grandmother used to say, when life hands you lemons, ingest some Lemon Pledge.

Thankfully, I can still eat with my good arm.

In these days of incalculable loss, the only thing I’ve managed to gain is an underlying condition. People talk about putting on the COVID 15, but I’ve always been an overachiever. I’m shooting for the COVID 30.

The coronavirus may get my lungs, but it will never get my stomach. That belongs to me and I plan to keep it happy. At least until all the food runs out and the deep state starts culling us by forcibly administering disinfectant shots.

I haven’t seen my feet since March and still eat everything that doesn’t move.

A clarification: A murder hornet landed on me today. It moved. I ate it.

Taking a break from “Judge Judy" the other day, I went to the pantry and grabbed a can of anchovies. Normally, you couldn’t pay me to eat anchovies. But I thought of the poor anchovy distributors, trying to make a living, and damn straight I ate ‘em.

Tasted like rotten sardines in an ashtray. I checked the bottom of the can. The expiration date was June 2016. Oh well.

I look like one of those guys in the Nutrisystem ads. The “before” photo.

A family of four cannibals could feed off me for approximately two years, and it may well come to that.

As the virus hovers like a vulture, and we exist merely as prisoners in our own homes, I care not a whit for personal appearance.

I have no time for these ads saying we should exercise online. The Internet is a place to watch John Krasinski videos and read divisive misinformation from Russians, not do cardio.

Beyond ruining my appearance, the lockdown has hardened my arteries, and my heart. I evicted a family of sparrows from my eyebrows the other day. They did not go gracefully. Whenever someone says how nice sparrows are, take it with a grain of salt.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to use my remaining arm to sign up for CarShield.

During my time off, I watched CarShield ads night and day. I heard more from Chris Berman and Ice-T about the virtues of CarShield than I heard from my wife all week.

Speaking of which, just today, my wife stood in the living room, glaring at me with what appeared to be disdain as I sat on the couch watching TV.

“Don’t you,” she asked, shaking her head, “have even a shred of self-respect left?”

At least, I think that’s what she said. I wasn’t really paying attention. I was eating.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.