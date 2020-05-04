DA Rollins and Commissioner Gross issue unusual warning to gun violence suspects

Rollins, who has pushed for the release of some non-violent pre-trial detainees and convicted inmates because of the health threat they face from COVID-19 behind bars, appeared in Roxbury early Monday morning where three men were shot Sunday, one fatally, about 10:38 p.m. at 52 Kensington Park. The two other victims had life threatening injuries, police said

In the wake of a triple shooting in Roxbury that left one man dead, Suffolk Distract Attorney Rachael Rollins and Boston Police Commissioner William Gross issued an unusual warning: Fire a weapon and you will lose your freedom - and put yourself at risk of losing your life to COVID-19 while behind bars.

"We have seen an uptick in gun violence. We are in a global pandemic, people need to be sheltering-in-place, essentially, and they aren’t complying,'' Rollins said. "People need to hear this: If you have an illegal firearm, if you are brandishing a firearm, you will be held accountable, you will be arrested and you will be sent to jail,’’ Rollins told reporters.

Rollins, whose office unsuccessfully fought to keep an accused murderer William J. Utley in jail while awaiting trial, said that 8 of the 10 hotspots in Massachusetts are correctional and jail facilities where “coronavirus outbreaks are happening and people are dying" as a result of being infected with COVID-19 while imprisoned.

“You are going to be sent to a place where unfortunately you have a higher risk of potentially contracting COVID-19,’’ Rollins said. “And nobody wants you harmed there, but you will not be able to remain outside in the community. We will hold you accountable and send you away."

Gross, who also appeared at the murder scene, referred to the release of Utley and the release of another man he described as a gang member with a history of gun violence who were both released by judges at the instruction of the Supreme Judicial Court, which has concluded COVID-19 creates an unconstitutional health crisis behind bars.

Gross said the judges are deciding to release pre-trial detainees who pose a threat to peace in Boston’s neighborhoods, and that those rulings even in the face of COVID-19, should stop.

“When you do things like that, it sets a mentality out on these streets that people can do what they want,” Gross said. “So remember that at a voting time. Hold people accountable. Everybody has to be accountable. This is unacceptable.”

He added: “People who have been locked up for violent offenses and carrying a firearm should not be released on personal. I could care less if they get sick in jail or not. They’re a danger to the community and they [the courts] are sending the wrong mentality.”

Gross also said the public is not paying the appropriate level of attention to the gun violence in the city that has created a gunshot victim out of a 10-year-old girl who was wounded on Nazing Street in Roxbury April 19 and a murder victim out of a 17-year-old girl.

“I am getting more letters over a dirt bike than I am over a 10-year-old being shot or a (teen) being murdered,’’ Gross said, referring to the April 15 fatal shooting of Alissa King. A suspect is in custody for King’s murder. “We have to find a balance.”

According to police, seven people were shot in Boston this weekend in five separate incidents. Police also recovered five illegal firearms this weekend.

Rollins and Gross both vowed they will track down those responsible for the homicide in the Warren Gardens complex and fully prosecute them. No arrests were reported Monday. Gross reminded the public that anonymous tips can be called in at 1-800-494-TIPS.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh was asked about Gross’ comments at his Monday press conference on the coronavirus pandemic. Walsh said he has asked Gross to determine whether released inmates are playing a role in the increase in gun violence in the city. Walsh said Gross was still researching the question.

“The commissioner has every right to be frustrated. A lot of work has been done to bring the violence down,” Walsh said, adding that he believes some released early from jail or prison are partly responsible for increased violence in Boston. “I am going to make the assumption that some of it is connected…Certainly we are concerned.”

According to Boston police, the Kensington Park homicide was the 13th this year, compared with 12 last year at the time. Through April 28, police recorded 39 non-fatal shootings compared with 34 non-fatal shootings during the same time period last year.

The SJC ordered the release of pre-trial detainees with health issues or were being held on bail for non-violent crimes. The court also instructed the Department of Correction and Massachusetts Parole Board to identify inmates with health problems or who were about to complete their sentences for release.

According to special master Brien T. O’Connor, a total of 824 pre-trial detainees and sentenced inmates have been released from state and county prisons and jails since April 5. In Suffolk County alone, 63 pre-trial detainees and prisoners have been released - and 12 inmates and 10 correction officers have tested positive for COVID-19, the special master reported.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.