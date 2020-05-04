Hundreds gather at State House to protest measures to slow spread of coronavirus

Hundreds of people gathered outside of the Massachusetts State House on Monday calling for the end to restrictions designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Around 1 p.m., the gathering, promoted by the right-wing provocateurs behind last September’s controversial Straight Pride Parade and conservative local radio host Jeffrey Kuhner, took over part of Beacon Street. Demonstrators brandished American flags and Trump 2020 signs, along with signs that read “end the shutdown,” “all jobs are essential,” and “media is the virus.”
Officials and public health experts repeatedly have cautioned that lifting the order that closed nonessential businesses and prematurely abandoning social distancing guidelines would inevitably lead to a spike in new coronavirus infections and deaths.
A statement from Super Happy Fun America, which identified itself as one of the rally’s hosts, described the protest as a Liberty Rally.
“Americans are suffering due to the unprecedented economic shutdown imposed by the government as a response to COVID-19,” the statement said. “We are calling upon the citizens of our state to come out in force on May 4th to demand that the governor and his minions let the people get back to work and obey the Constitution.”
It appeared a majority of the protesters were not wearing face coverings. A statewide mask requirement takes effect Wednesday.
The scene drew a police presence which kept the crowd on opposite sides of the road and out of traffic.
