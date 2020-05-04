Hundreds gather at State House to protest measures to slow spread of coronavirus

Hundreds of people gathered outside of the Massachusetts State House on Monday calling for the end to restrictions designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Around 1 p.m., the gathering, promoted by the right-wing provocateurs behind last September’s controversial Straight Pride Parade and conservative local radio host Jeffrey Kuhner, took over part of Beacon Street. Demonstrators brandished American flags and Trump 2020 signs, along with signs that read “end the shutdown,” “all jobs are essential,” and “media is the virus.”

Officials and public health experts repeatedly have cautioned that lifting the order that closed nonessential businesses and prematurely abandoning social distancing guidelines would inevitably lead to a spike in new coronavirus infections and deaths.