Maine reports no new deaths, 20 additional coronavirus cases

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported no new deaths and 20 additional coronavirus cases Monday afternoon, as the state gradually attempts to reopen through Governor Janet Mills four-stage plan.

With cases totaling 1,205 statewide, 720 people have recovered from the illness, officials said. The death toll remains at 57 victims, with Cumberland and Waldo counties reporting the most deaths at 28 and 13, respectively.

Of the total cases, 186 people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, officials said. Thirty-seven people are currently hospitalized, with 18 in critical care and 11 on ventilators. There are 141 ICU beds and 319 ventilators available for use throughout the state.