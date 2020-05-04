A meteor shower created by Halley’s Comet and a supermoon will peak this week

The meteors are named for the constellation Aquarius and are made up of ice and rock that break off from Halley’s Comet each time it enters the inner solar system, according to NASA.

The Eta Aquarid meteor shower will peak before dawn on Tuesday and Wednesday, with 10 to 20 meteors zipping through the sky each hour, according to NASA.

The last supermoon of 2020 will hang over Boston this week, but it could outshine a meteor shower that sends pieces of Halley’s Comet soaring across the sky each May.

An Eta Aquarid meteor streaks over northern Georgia on 29 April 2012. NASA/MSFC/B. Cooke

Halley’s Comet appears in the sky every 76 years and won’t be seen again until 2061. The comet was named after English astronomer Edmond Halley (1656-1742), who proved for the first time that this comet, like many other others, repeatedly returns to the Earth’s skies after the same period of time.

While the Eta Aquarids are not known for being especially bright as they pass by Earth, Thursday’s supermoon, known as the Flower Moon, could make them even harder to spot this year.

“Although the Moon isn’t full until later in the week, it will still be bright enough to hide the fainter meteor from view,” said John Gianforte, an astronomy instructor and director of the observatory at the University of New Hampshire.

Despite this, Gianforte said you should still look up and try to see the shower if you are away from busy cities or suburbs.

“Look to the southeast and relax in a chair and be patient. While you’ll be looking eastward, the bright moon will be setting in the west,” Gianforte said. "[The meteors] will appear as flashes of light that dart across the sky. Some will be short and others will last a little longer than a split second.”

Michael Person, director of MIT’s Wallace Astrophysical Observatory, said the best time to view the shower will be around 4 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He also said it is pretty uncommon for a supermoon, which is an especially large full moon, to appear on the same day as a meteor shower.

“A particular meteor shower typically occurs on the same day every year or at least very close to it, so whether or not that day corresponds to a full moon it’s basically up to chance,” Person said.

According to NASA, this week’s supermoon was named after the flowers that are typically seen around this time each year by the the Algonquin tribes of what is now the northeastern United States.

Supermoons typically have an area that is 15 percent larger than a normal full moon, said Bill Cooke, a scientist at the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center’s Meteoroid Environment Office.

“Most people don’t notice the size difference, but they do notice that the moon seems brighter due to the larger area,” Cooke said.

Even if the Flower Moon does overshadow the Eta Aquarids, Person hopes people continue to look out for interesting sights above.

“The night sky provides a myriad of lovely sights beyond just these two, and I encourage everyone to attempt to become more familiar them and reconnect with the sky just above their heads,” he said.

