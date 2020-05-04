Olympics are off this year, but this senior is seeking indoor gold

Sure it’s fun, but we would all love to compete against our peers in exciting Olympic-style events, but we can’t leave our homes. What to do?

The fallout from the pandemic means we senior citizens, a target demographic for the virus, have been hunkering down in our homes. Some have found refuge in competing against others in online games such as chess.

Welcome to the Inside Olympics, a competition that can go on via the various media apps — Facetime, Zoom, Skype, whatever — without any of us having to leave our living rooms.

Advertisement

The events are tailored to our particular skills — or lack of them — are not tests of endurance, speed, strength. Rather, they are tests of skills developed when you have nothing but time on your hands and cabin fever has reached epic levels.

Here are some examples of events we could successfully compete in, men and women alongside each other:

Extreme digital couponing. I expect I would be a formidable contender in this event. A prominent drugstore chain recently informed me I am among the top 7 percent of savers in the state, and I have printed proof that I was able to purchase two 120-tablet bottles of allergy medicine — listed at $53.49 — for $27.59, not counting a $5 bonus that would bring the actual cost down to $22.59. All with a few keystrokes.

Seniors vs. technology. Seniors would compete to master devices and technology and social media that have, to date, mystified them. They will attempt to set up that Amazon Echo they received for a Christmas present several years ago but have yet to open, and will risk their lives by attempting to learn to both tweet and post on Instagram on the same day. At the end of the competition, a group of 8-year-olds will come on stage to show the seniors how they should have done it.

Advertisement

Doing crossword puzzles in ink and without using a smartphone. This competition has been compared with traversing the Grand Canyon on a tightrope. The competitor who completes the puzzle correctly in the quickest time does, of course, win gold. Since the competition should be completed sometime during the calendar year, special puzzles will be created for the competition. Those who successfully complete the New York Times puzzle each day will compete in the “varsity” division.

The story that never ends competition. Seniors compete to see who can tell the longest, most pointless story. A panel of judges will attempt to keep their eyes open as the speakers drone on and on with stories that span decades and even generations and have no real point. The speaker who manages to put all of the judges to sleep in the shortest time period wins gold.

“Can you top this?” (Grandchildren Division). Seniors brag about their grandchildren and their accomplishments, while each competitor is tasked with raising the bar when it comes to the brilliance and talents of their grandchild. Bonus points are awarded for statements that actually prove to be true.

“The Irishman” marathon. Instead of running 26.2 miles on the streets of Tokyo, seniors will attempt to watch the 3-hour, 30-minute length of the Netflix movie “The Irishman” in one sitting without dozing off. The tension will be ratcheted up as the hours go by. Points will be deducted for frequent bathroom breaks unless a verifiable note from a qualified physician is offered.

Advertisement

The prescription challenge. Senior contestants will attempt to name all of the drugs they are currently taking, the strength of those drugs, and the amount to be taken daily. Extra points towards the gold if you can figure out the complicated formula some pharmacies use in determining the cost of your prescriptions.

The health insurance and new patient forms fill-in. Seniors compete in a two-part event, each to carry equal weight. The first part will involve completing the paperwork needed to join a new health insurance network; the second will have competitors completing the multipage forms many physicians and patients require of their new patients.

The greatest events I’ve ever slept through. If my late father, Tom Fahey, were still with us, the gold would be a foregone conclusion. He counted the three hours he spent dozing during a matinee performance of “Les Miserables” as one of his longest theatrical naps, blaming it on the theater’s comfy, cozy seats.

The games will go on. We seniors will help lead the way, as long as there are breaks for snacks and naps.

Rich Fahey can be reached at fahey.rich2@gmail.com.