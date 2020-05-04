One dead, two injured in Lawrence shooting Sunday night

One person was shot dead in Lawrence on Sunday night, the Lawrence Police Department said.
Police said they found three people injured at the corner of Newton Street and Andover Street after receiving a report of a shooting around 9 pm.
Paramedics from Lawrence General Hospital pronounced one person dead at the scene, according to police. The condition of the other two remains unknown.
The shooting remains an active investigation by the Lawrence Police Department and the Essex State Police Unit assigned to District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.
No further information was immediately available.
